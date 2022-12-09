Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $13,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

