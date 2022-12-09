Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,619.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,182,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

