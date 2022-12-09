Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 139,729 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,749 shares of company stock valued at $195,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

