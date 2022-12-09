Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 239,426 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,426 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.15% of Oscar Health worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after buying an additional 2,037,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $27,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 15.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 852,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at $72,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,582 shares of company stock valued at $187,148. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

