Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 793 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,413. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $296.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

