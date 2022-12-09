Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 16,237 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 252,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 901,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransUnion Stock Performance
Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $120.36.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
