Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 32,729 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 608.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CZR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

