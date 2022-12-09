Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 164,560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.