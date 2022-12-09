Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,724 shares of company stock worth $16,932,296. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

BYD opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.