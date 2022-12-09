Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Concentrix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,740. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

