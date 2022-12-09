Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 19,057 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

