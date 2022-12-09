Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 77,875 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,875 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,760 shares of company stock worth $14,878,692 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.