Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 8,160 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Towle & Co bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

