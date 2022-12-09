Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BOK Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

