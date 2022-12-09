Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

