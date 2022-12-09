Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

