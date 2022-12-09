Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

