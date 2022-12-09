Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

VMC opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.16. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.