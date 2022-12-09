Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Insider Purchases £215,665.92 in Stock

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 222,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £215,665.92 ($262,975.15).

Matthew Jonathan Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Jonathan Cooper bought 27,462 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,990.42 ($30,472.41).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

LON OTV2 opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 455.26. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.34.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

