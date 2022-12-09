Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 6%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 41,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,249,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter worth about $19,642,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter worth about $16,308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $10,330,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

