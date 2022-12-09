Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of OLLI opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

