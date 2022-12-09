Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.31.
Shares of OLLI opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
