Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.31.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.