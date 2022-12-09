Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

