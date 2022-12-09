Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,857 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Omnicom Group worth $40,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

