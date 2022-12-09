Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.00

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.53), with a volume of 256182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.80 ($0.52).

Oncimmune Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £4,963.10 ($6,051.82).

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Stories

