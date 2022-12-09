ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

