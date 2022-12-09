Oppenheimer Comments on DURECT Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $46,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

