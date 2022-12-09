Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.14% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

