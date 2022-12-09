PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

NYSE:RNG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $201.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

