PDT Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 344.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

