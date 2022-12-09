PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $247.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

