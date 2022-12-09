PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,058 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.98.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

