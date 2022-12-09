PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.78 and a 200-day moving average of $319.44.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $84,390,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,077,144. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

