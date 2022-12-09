PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

