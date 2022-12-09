Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Pentair worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

