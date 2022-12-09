Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 55.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Perrigo Price Performance
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Featured Articles
