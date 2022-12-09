Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 190,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,511,331 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

