Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 56,800 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Entegris worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Entegris by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after acquiring an additional 473,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $153.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.