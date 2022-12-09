Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 293,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CALM stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

