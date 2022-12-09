Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 303,865 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 248.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.