Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,257 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after buying an additional 441,401 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,665,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 247,820 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFG shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Archaea Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

