Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $13.05 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of NorthWestern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.37 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

