Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $13.54 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

