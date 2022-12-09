Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $16,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 101,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,437.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 102,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 98,588 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.1 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

