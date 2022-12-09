Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 236,249 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,110,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 639,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

