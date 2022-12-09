Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 244,972 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,972 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Fabrinet worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $56,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 382.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

NYSE FN opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

