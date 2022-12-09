Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

