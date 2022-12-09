Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,288 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

