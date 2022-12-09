Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,085 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $37,438,000.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,000 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

