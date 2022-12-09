Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of MKTX opened at $283.16 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

