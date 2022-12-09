Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $934,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

